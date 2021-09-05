Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.14 price objective on the stock.

GRNWF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

