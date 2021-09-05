Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GRN opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33.

