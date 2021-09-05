Grid+ (GRID) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $13.66 million and $4,629.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061217 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016021 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123413 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00843027 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047510 BTC.
About Grid+
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Buying and Selling Grid+
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
