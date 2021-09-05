GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $304,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

