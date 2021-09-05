GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $436,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 254,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINV. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

FINV opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

