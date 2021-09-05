GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $414,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS opened at $89.10 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.