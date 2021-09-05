GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of MGY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

