GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

LUV opened at $48.86 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.