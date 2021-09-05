Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $118.44, but opened at $122.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $129.88, with a volume of 7,707 shares.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

