HackenAI (HAI) Price Tops $0.0075

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00158714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00189297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.25 or 0.07832094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,969.96 or 0.99300953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00982624 BTC.

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

