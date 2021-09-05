Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

