Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of HAB stock opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. Hamborner REIT has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($11.24).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

