Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,600 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

