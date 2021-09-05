Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,800 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GMS were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 133.3% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $50.25 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 113,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.