Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 16,800 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after buying an additional 1,789,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

