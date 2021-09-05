Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.30 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

