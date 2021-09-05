Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.