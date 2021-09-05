Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 152.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $87,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

