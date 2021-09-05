Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $578,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $151,322,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 154.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

