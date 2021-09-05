Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $606,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

