HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,548 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $76.64. 1,167,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,901. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

