Head-To-Head Analysis: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Easterly Government Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50% Easterly Government Properties 8.38% 1.66% 0.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 9.01 $21.84 million $1.32 12.02 Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.44 $11.96 million $1.26 17.24

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Easterly Government Properties. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

