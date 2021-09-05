Head to Head Analysis: Hycroft Mining (HYMC) and Its Rivals

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hycroft Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32% Hycroft Mining Competitors 186.03% -105.12% -0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hycroft Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining Competitors 769 3373 3635 105 2.39

Hycroft Mining currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million -$132.67 million -0.52 Hycroft Mining Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 0.99

Hycroft Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hycroft Mining peers beat Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

