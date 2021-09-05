Head to Head Analysis: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -14.87% -2.85% -1.51% Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.68 -$62.30 million $1.19 25.63 Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.70 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.18

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Summary

Paramount Group beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

