Head-To-Head Analysis: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Qudian has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $565.21 million 0.77 $146.95 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 10.23 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian 80.99% 16.50% 14.43% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qudian beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

