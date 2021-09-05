Head-To-Head Comparison: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) vs. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.88 IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 0.92 $42.60 million $0.19 12.63

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 0 6 3 0 2.33

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $3.84, indicating a potential upside of 60.16%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% IAMGOLD 5.34% 2.90% 1.78%

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

