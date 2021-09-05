Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $173.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.52 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $689.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.46 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.62 million, with estimates ranging from $690.23 million to $693.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.