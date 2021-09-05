HedgeTrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,848.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $353.46 million and approximately $7,848.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005300 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00037088 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

