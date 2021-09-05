HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.96

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.96 ($87.01) and traded as low as €72.98 ($85.86). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €73.30 ($86.24), with a volume of 280,468 shares traded.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

