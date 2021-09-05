Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $45,945,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $42,749,000. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 571,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

