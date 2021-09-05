Hertz Network Trading 24.3% Lower This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.07 million and $318,458.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00065858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00154499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00223103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.10 or 0.07582964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,617.81 or 0.99670389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.98 or 0.00969287 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.