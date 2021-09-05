Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.81% of Hexcel worth $42,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.