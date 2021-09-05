HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 59,579 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $105.38 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.