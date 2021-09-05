HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.58 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

