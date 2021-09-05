HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 110,614 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,614 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $26,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

