HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 179,348 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 179,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Golub Capital BDC worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,477.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 146,146 shares of company stock worth $2,300,713. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

