Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hippo and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 10.05% 12.47% 3.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.52 billion 1.15 $1.74 billion $5.78 11.78

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disabi

