HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth about $4,344,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQI opened at $19.94 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 61.57%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

