Hoge Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.25 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $53.25 million and $455,262.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00120341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00801466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047631 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,427,853,720 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

