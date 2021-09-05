Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 440,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

