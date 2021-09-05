Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.