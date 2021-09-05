Homrich & Berg Purchases 5,107 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.66. 654,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

