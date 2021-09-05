Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $431.14. 48,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.10. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $290.44 and a 1-year high of $432.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

