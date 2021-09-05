Homrich & Berg Sells 578 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,333. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.