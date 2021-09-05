Homrich & Berg Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 677,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,391. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

