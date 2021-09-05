Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 5,977,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,006. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,350,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 727,286 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after buying an additional 1,927,779 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

