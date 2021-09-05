HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

