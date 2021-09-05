HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

HTGM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 163.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 612,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 125.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 135,298 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

