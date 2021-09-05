Hudock Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.