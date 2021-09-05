Hudock Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.